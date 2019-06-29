Statewide conference teaches girls lifelong lessons

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A statewide conference today in East Lansing is working to build self-confidence and sisterhood among young girls.

It’s called Grit, Glam & Guts “I Am Enough.”

Some say this conference has changed their lives.

“I feel empowered knowing that I’m not alone in maybe feeling some insecurities in myself,” said 17-year-old Madison Duncan, a member of the conference’s social media team.

Duncan has been coming to the Grit, Glam, & Guts conference for three years.

She says with all of the pressures surrounding women in society, a conference like this one is needed.

“Today social media really kind of exploits what beauty is and a lot of girls feel very insecure and have low self-esteem, so this conference is important to empower them to build their confidence and know they are enough,” said Duncan.

The one-day annual conference is for girls 12 to 17. They attended workshops ranging from mental health to true beauty.

“In society, we’re told so much as young women and as teens that we are not enough,” said Cameo King, the founder of Grit, Glam & Guts.

King founded the conference seven years ago and it continues to grow each year.

“What Grit, Glam, & Guts does it creates the environment that actually tells you the opposite,” said King.

“It helped me a lot and I got to use some of the skills that I learned from the conference into my daily life,” said 15-year-old Laura Henson.

It’s Henson’s second year attending and she wants every girl watching this to know:

“Everyone is going to be different, you’re going to have flaws, insecurities, differences, and you are still beautiful, smart, just show your true colors, don’t change for anybody else because you are enough,” said Henson.

For more information about the Grit, Glam, & Guts conference, click here.