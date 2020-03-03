Statewide recreational marijuana sales total nearly $32-million in first three months

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– After just three months total sales for adult-use marijuana has reached $31,971,862 statewide, according to the state licensing agency.

The last week of February was the largest week so far, totaling $4,334,402 in sales (2/24 through 3/1).

A weekly breakdown of recreational marijuana sales in Michigan, courtesy of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency

Recreational Marijuana sales growth from Dec. 1, 2019, through March 1, 2020 courtesy of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.





Total sales have resulted in:

$3,197,186 in excise tax

$2,110,143 in sales tax

$5,307,329 in combined excise and sales taxes

There are now 111 licenses issued for adult-use marijuana establishments:

· 61 marijuana retailers

· 2 class B marijuana grower license

· 24 class C marijuana grower licenses to 9 different companies

· 11 processors

· 6 secure transporters

· 6 marijuana event organizers

· 1 marijuana safety compliance facility

Homegrown Cannabis Company was the first in Lansing to open its doors for customers to purchase recreational marijuana.

The shop, which officially began selling recreational marijuana Friday morning, originally sold medical marijuana but transferred a portion of its product over to recreational use.

“Our foot traffic throughout the weekend was about four times higher than a normal weekend with just medical marijuana only sales so it was a very very good weekend,” Josh Hovey, Spokesperson for Homegrown Cannabis Company said.

Hovey added the company has already hired six new employees to handle the increased volume after the busy opening weekend and that they plan to hire at least 25 more. As for the revenue collected so far, Hovey said it’s just a drop in the bucket.

“There’s really not that many businesses that have opened up for adult-use sales yet so a lot of people are projecting Michigan to be a 2-billion dollar industry once the market is fully established and all the licensees are up and running. We’re happy to be a part of it, but we only see things expanding from here,” Hovey said.