CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 42-year-old tradition kicked off in Clinton Township on Sunday.

The Wertz warriors began their trip to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics. Since its founding in 1982, the group has raised more than $14,000,000 for the cause.

The week-long snowmobile trip will end in Mackinac City, marking the end of a 900-mile trip. For 2023, the organization will be giving the Special Olympics around $300,000.

At the end of the trip, the group allows athletes from this year’s winter game to have a chance to ride on the back of their snowmobiles.

They see you and the excitement in their eyes you know is extraordinary I enjoy being with them and doing this for them and I’m going to continue to do this until I get outta here,” said former Detroit Lion Luther Bradley.

The Wertz Warriors are looking for more volunteers so if you would like to donate or be one of the riders, click here.