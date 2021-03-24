Statewide tornado drill planned for this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning this afternoon at 1:00 PM, a statewide severe weather drill will take place.

This drill is happening as part of Severe Weather Awareness Month.

Officials with Michigan State Police say the warning will be heard on weather radios, TV, and radio stations.

When an actual tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service, most phones will also alert thanks to the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system built-in. That will NOT be activated during the test this year.

MSP also has some reminders in case a real warning is issued:

Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Know the signs of an approaching tornado

Develop an emergency preparedness kit in case of an emergency

Conduct regular tornado drills.

#TuesdayTip: Look for the danger signs of a tornado, which includes:

•Dark, often greenish sky

•Large hail

•Dark, low-lying cloud

•Loud roar, similar to a freight train pic.twitter.com/TIDd0x5DUG — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) March 23, 2021

For more information about being safe before, during and after a tornado, you can click here