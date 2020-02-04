‘Stay in Mexico’ remark disrupts school anti-racism meeting

SALINE, Mich. (AP) – A public meeting called to address racist social media posts by students at a suburban Detroit high school turned volatile when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”

The exchange Monday shocked many who had gathered for a community meeting at the Saline Area Schools district office after white students posted racist messages to black classmates via Snapchat last month. The Hispanic parent described how his son endured racist name-calling by students in the district. That’s when the white parent interjected, “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”