Steals and Deals: Airplane tickets are at record low prices

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say plane ticket prices will plunge over the next few weeks, with record lows to popular destinations, even beating the pandemic lows we saw in 2020.

Domestic fares are expected to drop 10% in September, but take a look at some of these international fares already hitting record lows.

A flight from Washington DC to Dublin is $281. L.A. to Paris is $305.

Domestic tickets will soon follow suit, and in September are expected to average $260.

Round-trip fort Lauderdale is $169.

St. Thomas, San Juan, and Puerto Rico also make the list with roundtrip prices hovering around $300.

Experts predict prices could fall even lower. The best deals are expected to launch next Monday and disappear by Halloween, just in time for the busiest travel time of the year.

“I would anticipate the holidays are going to be normal, and I would anticipate by the time we get to January, the plans to return to the office that have now been moved through September will probably happen, and that the country will be back on a path towards normality by the end of the year, beginning of next year,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

Even with flights at record lows, experts say to find the very best deal make sure you are booking at least 3 – if not 4 weeks before your planned flight