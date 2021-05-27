Steals and Deals: Gas prices at 7-year high this Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Gas prices this weekend are set to top a 7-year high for Memorial Day travel.

Experts say, it’s largely supply and demand issue.

While there is plenty of gas supply, it’s getting that supply to the actual pumps that has become a post-pandemic problem.

According to Chis Ventura, the Midwest Director for the Consumer Energy Alliance the tanker truck driver shortage and the ransomware attack on one of the nation’s largest pipelines both come at a time where Americans are feeling ready to travel again and many of them are doing that by car, especially for the holiday weekend.

To save yourself some money on gas, the consumer energy alliance recommends you fill up before you hit the road, ease off on speeding and don’t spend time idling.

