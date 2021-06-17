Steals and Deals: Get ready for Prime Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Every year Amazon hosts its epic sale known as Prime Day for Prime members and this year it runs June 21st and 22nd.

But as the popularity of Prime Day has grown competitors like Walmart and Target are offering up some stiff competition and this year both of those major retailers will also host 48 hours of major sales. So, deal hunters be ready.

To find the best deal, make sure you prepare. Make a list, know what you want, and do a bit of price research ahead of time. Amazon is already unleashing some major deals as a run-up to the big event.
Walmart and Target are also upping the ante with multiple days of major deals to match Prime Day incentives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar