Steals and Deals: Get ready for Prime Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Every year Amazon hosts its epic sale known as Prime Day for Prime members and this year it runs June 21st and 22nd.

But as the popularity of Prime Day has grown competitors like Walmart and Target are offering up some stiff competition and this year both of those major retailers will also host 48 hours of major sales. So, deal hunters be ready.

To find the best deal, make sure you prepare. Make a list, know what you want, and do a bit of price research ahead of time. Amazon is already unleashing some major deals as a run-up to the big event.

Walmart and Target are also upping the ante with multiple days of major deals to match Prime Day incentives.