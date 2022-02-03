Steals and Deals: How one woman got out of debt and became the “budget mom”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “The Budget Mom” Kumiko Love turned used to be in debt, but her life around is and is now helping others take back control of their finances her new book is called “My Money My Way.”

“I went to go hand on my debit card and I hesitated and gave them my credit card instead, and it was a realization like oh my gosh I just financed $1 on an ice cream cone, and this is not the life that I want to live with my son,” said Love.

Now a decade later, debt-free and known as the Budget Mom, Kumiko is helping others take back control of their financial lives.

“Financial fulfillment is three things: it’s stability, it’s confidence and it’s clarity,” she said.

Kumiko says first figure out your “why,” or why you want to make a financial change

“It should be something so important to you that giving up is no longer an option,” she said.

“I was a compulsive spender and an impulsive spender, and I turned into the recycle spender. Ultimately, we’re chasing the high of buying something new to feel better in the moment, only to realize that it makes us feel worse later on,” said Love.

She says to gain control, take notice of each penny that leaves your wallet, and make a plan for your bucks with a realistic budget

“Budgeting is not about restricting you, it’s about honoring you. Create your budget based on what you are actually spending, not what you want to spend,”she said.