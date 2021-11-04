Steals and Deals: Majority of online puppy ads are scams, here’s how to avoid getting swindled

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If a puppy is on your holiday list this year, 6 News is here for you with some important tips.

Online puppy scams are running rampant right now. The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan in fact says it’s getting reports almost every day.

People across the state have lost thousands of dollars on these scams. So how does it happen?

It starts by you searching for a puppy or a dog online finding a picture of an adorable furry friend that you fall in love with and it’s a great price. You click on a link it looks like a legitimate breeder but here’s the thing: it’s likely not.

According to the BBB the majority of puppy ads online right now are actually faked.

They offer these tips to make sure you save yourself from spending thousands and ending up with nothing but an empty bank account.



“The key here is to see that animal in person first before you hand any money over, just like the shelters any legitimate breeder is going to want to see the person first to make sure the animal is a good fit for your home, and that you’re a good fit for that animal if they are asking you to pay upfront without ever actually seeing that animal that’s a huge red flag.”

Another red flag is being asked to pay in an alternate method than a credit card, mainly with a cash transferring site there are many out there but the BBB highlighted Zelle as one that is commonly linked to these puppy scams

If you think you may have been a victim of a scam like this, click here. The Better Business Bureau wants to hear from you.