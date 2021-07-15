Steals and Deals: New child tax credit “goldmine” for scammers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Families across America are getting ready for their increased child tax credit payments today, but the Better Business Bureau is calling this a scammer’s gold mine. Why?

“This tax credit is being set out without having to sign up, you’re automatically registered if you’ve filed your taxes and that opens the door for scammers to reach out and say there’s an issue with your child tax credit,” said Katie Grevious, a BBB communications specialist.

Of course, you should never give your personal information out over the phone to someone who has called you. The same goes for email. But there is something else that the BBB says makes this tax credit especially vulnerable to scammers.

That’s becausE if you want to check the status of your payment or set up direct deposit, there is actually a reason for you to put personal information online – but you only want to do that on the official IRS website.

“Don’t google IRS tax credit and click on the first link you find, that’s often another way scammers can get a hold of your information,” said Grevious.

The best plan in all of this for the tax credit, is to do nothing. Know that if you filed your taxes and qualify -you will get your money.

However, if you do have a need to check the status or feel like you just have to set that direct deposit up and didn’t already do that for your tax return – again – you only want to go to IRS.gov.