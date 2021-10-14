Steals and Deals: Retailers attempt to circumvent overwhelmed shipping ports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week on Steals and Deals, we’re talking about an effort to get around the backlog at our nation’s ports ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Amazon apparently is poised to take a big step in an effort to make sure American shoppers have access to all the steals and deals they are accustomed to despite the major supply chain backup caused by the pandemic.

By now you’ve likely seen the video of cargo ships stacked upon each other waiting to get into our ports to unload goods from China and around the world. Well, according to Bloomberg, Amazon is looking to take its imports to the skies and shopping for long-range cargo planes that could haul goods into the US directly from Asia.

The main goal is to avoid the weeks of delays at those ports in southern California. The planes reportedly on Amazon’s radar are some of the larges cargo twin-engine passenger jets in the world.

While a spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t confirm the report it, would be a major play for amazon and a leg up to make sure it has holiday items in stock and ready to be delivered by Christmas.

And while Amazon may or may not take this extra step to make sure all you shoppers out there can still find your holiday deals in time, it is just another good reminder that this year the best thing you can do is start shopping earlier than ever before.