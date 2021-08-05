Steals and Deals: Start your holiday shopping now

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– It may be the middle of the summer, but it may be time to start thinking about Christmas gifts.

With so many recent supply chain issues, toys are already delayed. There’s a new warning from toy manufacturers that a global shipping bottleneck has holiday items stuck in transit.

Chris Byrne, an independent toy consultant says, “Everybody is scrambling right now, everybody’s trying to get goods out of China and Asia and into the United States.”

He says summer is crunch-time to get toys stocked in time for holiday shopping but in a Covid-era, as supply chains reboot every aspect of the transportation process from containers, to ships to trucks and rail cars is backed up and that has affected costs.

One index shows since last year the average cost of shipping a container from China has increased almost 5 times over.

Josh Loerzel, the VP of sales at Hog Wild Toys says, “You’ll see prices increase from the actual cost itself, but then you’ll see empty shelves.” His company was forced to raise prices on their newest item by $3.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some L-O-L Surprise Dolls will see price increases from $10 to $12. Hasbro already says shipping costs will cause price hikes later this year.

