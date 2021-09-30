Steals and Deals: Target kicking off holiday shopping season early this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We have talked about holiday shopping starting early this year, but get this: Target is poised to officially kick it off in less than 2 weeks.

Yes, you read that right.

The retail giant announced the return of “Deal Days” in October and an extended “Holiday price match guarantee” program.

Starting October 10, shoppers will be able to request a price adjustment on any target item if the company lowers the price later in the shopping season.

The retailer didn’t give any specifics on what to expect, but promised discounts across multiple categories including TVs, Beats headphones, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Target did also hold a “Deal Days” event around the same time last year which coincided with Amazon’s COVID-19 delayed 2020 Prime Day.

And to give shoppers some more assurance and to encourage them to get out and shop early, Target promises these deals that launch early will line right up with what it plans to offer in the usual holiday season.