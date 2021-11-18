Steals and Deals: The biggest markdowns this Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you believe that Black Friday is next week?

Retailers have tried to offer incentives for people to get shopping early this year and promised pre-Black Friday deals just as good as the real thing.

Experts have warned people to start shopping early due to supply chain issues, which many people have.

According to a recent study by Flagstar Bank, 61% of Michigan shoppers already have started grabbing gifts this year.

But for others, there’s just no other day like Black Friday- it’s almost an official holiday itself.

If you are one of those people or still have shopping to do, here’s a look at the best discounts you can expect to find.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 Black Friday deals from 21 of the biggest retailers and we have a look at the top six major discounts.

  1. Macy’s is offering an average discount at a whopping 58.51%.
  2. JC Penney is dropping prices by 57.63% on average.
  3. The discounts at Belk is also expected to be 56.69%
  4. The average deal at Kohl’s will be 49.32%.
  5. Office Depot and OfficeMax come in next at 42.85%.
  6. And finally, Walmart will be offering discounts at 31.60%.

The overall average discount for Black Friday this year is 32%.

So, if you aren’t finding markdowns in that range, you may want to look somewhere else.

