Steals and Deals: The biggest markdowns this Black Friday

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you believe that Black Friday is next week?

Retailers have tried to offer incentives for people to get shopping early this year and promised pre-Black Friday deals just as good as the real thing.

Experts have warned people to start shopping early due to supply chain issues, which many people have.

According to a recent study by Flagstar Bank, 61% of Michigan shoppers already have started grabbing gifts this year.

But for others, there’s just no other day like Black Friday- it’s almost an official holiday itself.

If you are one of those people or still have shopping to do, here’s a look at the best discounts you can expect to find.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 Black Friday deals from 21 of the biggest retailers and we have a look at the top six major discounts.

Macy’s is offering an average discount at a whopping 58.51%. JC Penney is dropping prices by 57.63% on average. The discounts at Belk is also expected to be 56.69% The average deal at Kohl’s will be 49.32%. Office Depot and OfficeMax come in next at 42.85%. And finally, Walmart will be offering discounts at 31.60%.

The overall average discount for Black Friday this year is 32%.

So, if you aren’t finding markdowns in that range, you may want to look somewhere else.