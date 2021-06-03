Steals and Deals: There’s a post-pandemic run on makeup and clothes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— As people across our state and the country are being called back to the office, they’re ditching the work-from-home sweatpants and masks and that has lead to spiking clothing and lipstick sales.

And it’s not just lipstick. Experts say beauty items like make-up and teeth whitener are flying off the shelves as people start to show their faces and smiles again. According to Coresight Research, clothing and clothing accessory stores saw their sales skyrocket by 711% in April compared to last year.

People are also dressing up for special occasions again like weddings, engagement parties, and graduations.

So what does that mean for shoppers? You can expect fewer major sales as retailers have less incentive to offer then during these high-demand times.

