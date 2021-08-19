Steals and Deals: Travelling a la carte

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the country’s largest hotel chains is switching it up, in hopes of regaining some traction and travel after this pandemic slow down.

What they’re doing is offering an à la cart option that you could see on your next stay.

What exactly does that mean? It means it’s no longer a one size fits all price. Some travelers stay at hotels for business, others are there for leisure, so the MCR hotel company will test out a plan that pieces it all apart.

Right now in New York, the company is testing a system that would have a lower base rate for the room, but then if you want to use the pool, you have to pay $25. It’s another $25 to get you in the gym and an early check-in costs $20.

When it comes to breakfast, it’s no longer included, it also adds on at least $10 dollars. While this could be a great deal if you’re looking for a no-frills vacation, the thing that you need to look out for if more hotel chains adopt this strategy, is you could be thinking you’re getting the whole package and really only getting a place to lay your head.

So it’s important to do your research before you book a stay.

