Steals & Deals: Amazon Prime Day is coming

The governor criticized President Trump for refusing to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate.The governor also accused the president of encouraging domestic terrorists, calling him complicit in hate speech.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement in response to those remarks.saying quote, "President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot."