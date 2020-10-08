Steals & Deals: Amazon Prime Day is coming

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- This week in "Steals & Deals" we are talking about Amazon Prime Day.
In just the last few years, the sale has grown to an epic event that now has it ranked as one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Prime Day is a 2-day event. This year it starts on October 13th the 14th as well.
It's much later this year than usual, Amazon delayed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because it's in October and so close to the holidays, many experts are predicting this could actually officially kick off the holiday shopping season and rival Black Friday this year.