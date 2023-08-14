BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Blackman Township Department of Public Safety officers and Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.

The caller reported her son was shot by his stepfather with a shotgun, according to police. When officers showed up the stepfather was seen in the side yard holding a shotgun. Police say a contact team began moving toward the home to get to the victim. As the team approached, police say the suspect shot himself with the shotgun leaving both people dead.

Blackman Department of Public Safety is continuing its investigation.