Sticking to tradition, shoppers head to stores on Black Friday

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– Black Friday deals are not limited to just Friday this year, but a lot of people are still holding on to their Black Friday shopping traditions.

Dozens of people made their way to best buy this morning hoping to snag some deals.

“Traditionally when they used to do Black Friday shopping on Black Friday,” Brandi Branson-Boone says, “we would camp out at night, bring coffee, chairs, get a group of people and we would hang out and shop.”

“I don’t really mind Black Friday,” shopper Jeff Olds says. “I have a problem with Thursday, with stores opening on Thursday when people should be home with their families and now they have to be out on actual Thanksgiving day. That seems to bother me a little bit more.”

But rather than choosing between turkey or savings, a lot of shoppers are willing to compromise.

“We have family traditions and I did not want to give up the family tradition of Thanksgiving,” Boone says. “So any time I’m talking about going Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving, it’s really not Black Friday. I don’t think that you can start it. If they start it even at midnight on Friday slash Thanksgiving, it would be better than starting it in the middle of dinner at 5 or 6.”

Whether you waited until Friday or you came in early on Thursday, or you’re waiting until Cyber Monday, there’s never a bad time to look for a deal.