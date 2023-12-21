JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For over a month, residents of Granada Apartments in Jackson have not had their mail delivered to their mailboxes. They’ve had to trudge downtown to the post office to get it.

And residents still don’t have answers as to why the mail isn’t landing in their mailboxes.

“Just be nice if we could get our mail in a consistent manner, and just have our mail every day,” resident David Cox tells 6 News. “It would be lovely – a nice Christmas present.”

David Cox points to the mailboxes at the center of a controversy with a Jackson apartment complex and the United States Postal Service. (WLNS)

He’s called the Granada Apartments home for four years, but he’s never had the hold up on mail he’s experiencing now.

In November, residents were alerted that in order to get their mail, they’d have to travel to the downtown post office.

But Cox says he made that journey.

Residents in Jackson’s Granada Apartments still aren’t getting mail. (WLNS)

“They didn’t have it ready for us,” he says of that first trip to the office.

There was brief moment where mail began arriving in his mailbox – but that ended as abruptly as it began.

“Got mail again on Monday, and I believe after that I got no mail,” he says. “And it’s been over a month of having to go to the post office to get mail.”

Cox says he now uses his lunch breaks to travel to the post office and collect his mail – and the line can take up to an hour. He’s concerned, as well, for residents who can’t get to the post office at all.

“Some of them actually have disabilities and all that,” he says. “There are some of the ones that I worry about that have even their medicine delivered by mail.”

He says the post office has told the leasing office the complex has to fix their broken mailboxes. The complex has all the materials, he says, but they’re waiting on USPS to unlock the boxes; but the USPS says the whole replacement and repair is on the complex.

“They’re saying the old boxes are not good. They have new boxes,” Cox says. “They cannot change out the old boxes because the post office has the key to unlock them so they can get to the screws to take them off the wall. And now they’re just waiting on the post office.”

Workers at the leasing office say they’re waiting on the post office to schedule a meeting with them so they can get things straightened out.

but the residents just want their mail.

“It’s been over a month and it seems like the Grinch is in full force at the post office,” Cox says.

In a statement to 6 News, USPS officials had this to say:

“The postal service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Granada Apartments in Jackson, Mi.Apartment owners and property managers are responsible for purchasing, installing, and maintaining apartment mailboxes. Until this situation is rectified by the owner, customers may pick up their mail at the downtown Jackson facility located at 113 w. Michigan Ave. 49201. Customers will need to have a proper ID to pick up their mail.”