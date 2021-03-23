Stimulus checks: IRS says batch of $1,400 payments is being mailed this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The IRS is sending out another batch of stimulus checks this week as part of the third round of COVID relief payments to Americans.

The agency said “a large number” of the $1,400 payments will be mailed in the form of a paper check or prepaid debit card.

The IRS said the latest round of payments also includes direct deposits, which will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24, but some may hit bank accounts before then. Many people received their stimulus money as a direct deposit last week.

The IRS wants Americans waiting on their stimulus checks to keep a close eye on the mail, even if they had received direct deposits for the first two stimulus checks.How to track your stimulus check with IRS tool

The agency said:

Paper checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field.

The Economic Impact Payment Card will also come in a white envelope prominently displaying the seal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The card has the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. on the back.

Click here for photo examples of the paper check and prepaid debit card.

The payments are occurring even as the overall job market has shown solid improvement. Last month, U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

No single factor fully explains the still-high level of weekly applications for state unemployment aid, which totaled 770,000 last week. The figures have been clouded by backlogs in processing and by evidence of fraud at the state level. In addition, the expansion of supplemental federal unemployment benefits has likely encouraged more jobless Americans to apply for aid.

A total of 4.1 million people are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week. Including separate federal programs that are intended to help workers displaced by the health crisis, 18.2 million Americans were receiving some form of jobless aid in the week of Feb. 27, down by 1.9 million from the week before.