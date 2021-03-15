Stimulus Payments arriving this week-Qualifications and date details

MICHIGAN-(WLNS) Stimulus payments started hitting American bank accounts over the weekend but some may be seeing it as a “pending” transaction“, that should clear by Wednesday, March 17th.

The IRS says March 17th is the official payment date. Eligibility will be based on your latest tax return. If you have not filed, or your filing is still processing, it may go off your 2019 return.

Direct deposit payments will be sent out all this week, while paper checks and debit card payments will be sent out in the following weeks. The vast majority of these payments will be by direct deposit.

Qualifications from the IRS: Single filers making $75,000 or less, and couples making $150,000 or less will get the full stimulus payment of $1,400 for themselves and all qualifying dependents.

Couples making $160,000 or more and single filers making $80,000 or more will get nothing. Those making in-between those qualifications will get a reduced amount.

Stimulus qualifications have also changed when it comes to dependents that qualify. It now includes dependents like college students, adults with disabilities, parents, and grandparents.

More than likely you will receive your payment the same way you received the last ones unless you have changed bank accounts.

You can check the status of your payment, the method you will be getting it and the estimated date by using the “Get My Payment” portal on IRS.Gov.