Dennis Bales (left) and Dale Ignash were arrested for human trafficking charges on Wednesday in Huron County.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.

The operation was comprised of members from the Huron County, Genesee County, Sanilac County and Tuscola County Sheriffs’ Offices, as well as the Bad Axe Police Department.

The focus of their investigation was to target those allegedly seeking sex from underage children.

Two men were arrested: Dennis Bales, a 66-year-old from Port Huron, and Dale Ignash, a 70-year-old from Filion. Both are being held in the Huron County Jail in Bad Axe on a $50,000 bond.

Both men are charged with felonies related to sex crimes and using a computer in the commission of a crime.

The men allegedly communicated with police under the presumption that they were speaking to an underage sex participant.

Police utilized decoys when the two men arrived at the agreed-upon, undisclosed location. Several items were seized after their arrest, including cell phones, cash, vehicles and other possessions.

The police coalition announced in a press release that plans for another tri-county sting operation in the future are underway.