Stoatin Brae Golf Club named among 100 best public courses

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The honors keep rolling in for Stoatin Brae Golf Club east of Augusta.

In the past two years, it has been named the Michigan golf course of the year, the national golf course of the year and now it’s in the top 100 public golf courses as chosen by golf.com.

“It’s humbling. You always think you want to build something that people are going to like and love and it’s challenging yet fun,” Bill Johnson, vice president of Gull Lake View, said.

He said the only thing that makes it bittersweet is that John Scott, who helped turn the old apple orchard into a premier course, isn’t still around to see the accolades it keeps racking up. He died in April 2020.

“I wish he was here to see the vision that he’s created,” Johnson said.

In Gaelic, the course’s name means cool, great hill. In addition to a unique name, it has a magical feel.

“The minute you drive in, you get the feeling that it’s a different place. It’s not like most of West Michigan. It’s got that lynx-type feel,” Johnson said.

The course is wide open. While there are trees, they don’t really come into play. And you’ll never have worry about carrying a big body of water.

“You just have to hit so many different types of golf shots that all golfers can have fun,” Johnson said.

Even if your game doesn’t delivery any birdies, you’ll still see plenty. There are around 200 bird boxes throughout the course. They draw everything from little birds to eagles.

“It’s definitely forgiving for the wildlife. They love it here,” Johnson said.