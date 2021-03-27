Stockbridge police seek help in identifying person of interest

(WLNS) — Stockbridge police are asking for your help identifying a person of interets in a breaking and entering investigation from earlier this month.

The person was seen driving a vehicle with missing trim on the drivers side door. Police say if you know the person or the owner of the vehicle he was driving, call the Stockbridge Police Department — 517-851-7517.

Callers may remain anonymous and according to the Stockbridge Police Chief there may be a reward for the arrest and conviction of the desired suspect.