JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The rate of suicide in the U.S. hit an all-time high last year, and organizations like Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition are on the ground working to address that issue.

The organization is hosting the annual Stomp Out Suicide event, taking place Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at Commonwealth Commerce Center in Jackson.

Live performances will include headliner Kay Harper, performing an acoustic duo act with local guitarist Cezaar Wade from Jackson, and an opening act from Steven Trosin, Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

A luminary walk will serve to show support, honor loved ones and spread positivity. Decorated luminary bags will line the walking path at dusk as people walk in downtown Jackson, remembering and honoring those lost to suicide.

To find out more, you can visit here.

The Commonwealth Commerce Center is at 209 E. Washington Avenue in Jackson.