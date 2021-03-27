Stop Asian-hate rally in Detroit today

(WLNS) — There will be a Stop Asian Hate rally in Detroit this afternoon.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic started and came to a peak when a gunman opened fire on a number of spas in the Atlanta area, killing eight people.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and starts at spirit plaza. It will open with speeches, and the march will go from 3:30 to 4:15 and then end with more speeches.

This will be a Covid-19 friendly event, so masks are required and will be provided if you don’t have one with you. Social distancing will also be enforced.

