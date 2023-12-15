LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the university Board of Trustees meeting was taking place online Friday morning, a small group of Michigan Street University students gathered at the Hannah Administration Building to call for MSU to stop sending money to Israel.

Organizers said they want MSU leaders to listen the reports of what’s making students feel unsafe and making them feel like they don’t belong as they advocate for Palestine.

“Honestly, for me as someone whose family has endured so much Israeli violence, it makes me feel like the school is directly funding…the murder that’s going on in Palestine,” said MSU student Alissa Hakim.

MSU graduate student Vilitcia Barghouti said: “The administration always have various civilized, elegant way[s] to know how to shut up students.”

Interim President Teresa Woodruff addressed this topic in Friday morning’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“I want to make clear, MSU condemns all forms of bigotry, hate, racism and violence, including what we have seen most recently inflicted on Israelis and Palestinians–and the racist and hateful language and comments that have made our Black students and community feel isolated and unsafe,” Woodruff said.