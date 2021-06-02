“Stop the spending spree” tour starts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those with the political group Americans for Prosperity will launch their statewide tour today to discuss how President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure plan, in their opinion, will negatively impact families across the state.

The tour begins with a press conference featuring Senator Aric Nesbitt, and Representative Luke Meermann, among other legislators to discuss what they say is a proposed spending spree and highlighting the significant pork included in President Biden`s $4 trillion “infrastructure” proposal.

Organizers say, the group will make at least 20 stops around the state, including up in the Upper Peninsula.

Today’s “Stop the spending spree” campaign will begin at 11:45 a.m. in front of the state capitol.