‘Stop the Steal’ protests continue in Lansing

Hundreds gather at Michigan’s state Capitol building on Nov. 28, 2020 for a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in support of Donald Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people took to the Capitol lawn Saturday afternoon for a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in support of sitting President Donald Trump.

The Steal rally featured a number of speakers including former State Senator Patrick Colbeck, State Rep. Steve Carra, and Michigan Republican Party Chair candidate Brandon Hall.

Protest attendees told 6 News they don’t believe Joe Biden is the president-elect and they want a fair and accurate recount of votes.

Following a lawsuit filed in Michigan earlier this month, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to accusations of voter fraud saying “In Michigan, the process worked. Our system is secure, accurate and anyone who tells you otherwise is attacking our democracy or unhappy with the results.”

Since the first ‘Stop the Steal’ protest on Nov. 7 when thousands gathered at the state Capitol, demonstrators said they planned to continue coming back to stand up for what they believe in and show their support for President Trump.