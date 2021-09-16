Stores open this morning at the Delta Crossings Shopping Center

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Delta Townships latest shopping center, titled Delta Crossing Shopping Center on West Saginaw Highway is hosting its first phase grand opening, Thursday, Sept 16 at 10 a.m.

This is all a part of a massive 5 to 10 year, $200 million redevelopment project that was approved by city officials back in February, to help re-vitalize the Saginaw corridor; bringing tons to the area.



Officials say the development will eventually offer single-family homes, apartments, more big-box retailers, multiple restaurants, and even hotels; bringing more convenience to the people of Mid-Michigan.

According to officials, TJ Maxx and Sierra Trading Post will offer some of their first shopper’s swag bags filled with goodies. Sierra Trading Post will also be having a gift card scavenger hunt for shoppers with a DJ.

While the project is still ongoing, officials with the development company say they are excited to break more ground and begin opening more phases of its project.