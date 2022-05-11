BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking people to avoid Big Rapids, saying flooding and associated traffic backups are making many streets “impassable.”

You should never drive through standing water. It’s difficult to tell how deep it is and you also can’t tell whether the road underneath is intact. Authorities remind people to “turn around, don’t drown.”

The flooding comes as a slow-moving storm system dumped rain over Big Rapids and other areas in the region.

Mecosta County Emergency Management reported one rain gauge in the Big Rapids area showed 3 inches of rain and more was coming down — possibly another two inches. Farther north, parts of Isabella County reported 4.5 inches of rain in a single hour.

Mammatus clouds billowing over Grand Rapids spilling out from the severe storms to the north. pic.twitter.com/JhK3MGxPtt — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) May 11, 2022

A flood warning has been issued for Mecosta County until 7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says it has taken reports of heavy rain and also cited the flooding in the Big Rapids area.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Oceana County until 3:15 p.m.. It includes a threat of hail and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Shelby MI, New Era MI and Rothbury MI until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5w5cPFmtZC — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 11, 2022

Flood advisories are also in effect for Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties.