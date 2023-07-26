JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 33,000 Michigan customers of Consumers Energy were without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the company’s map of power outages.

In Liberty Township, tree branches were down along the side of the road, and even on top of houses.

A homeowner in Liberty Twp. said his power line pole snapped into pieces. Around his house, branches and leaves are around the lawn and on the roof.

“I came out of the store and it just started really blowing and straight-line winds and downpour rains…then, when I pull in my driveway, I see this,” said one man affected by the storm.

He said the storm felt like it lasted 10 minutes, and he came back home to a mess that will take some time to fix.

He said he’ll have a generator running for the night, but hopes his neighbors were spared.