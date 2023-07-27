JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands in Jackson and Hillsdale counties were in the dark Wednesday night, while fallen trees and downed powerlines blocked roads.

Though Ingham County experienced its own isolated power outages, most of the heaviest damage was along US-127 just south of Jackson.

Many people in the area spent Wednesday evening fueling up their generators, bracing for the second round of storms.

Brian McGuire says he was driving from work in Jackson County when the first band of storms rolled in during the afternoon. Fallen branches, torn siding and window screens and a broken utility pole littered his yard.

“I mean, it really started blowing and straight line winds and downpour rains. Oh my god, I’m going to have a lot to clean up,” McGuire said.

McGuire is not alone. Down the road in Hillsdale County, a park was covered with mangled trees and branches.

Cecil Newton says he remembers hearing the crack of the tree in front of his house before the whole thing came down — taking a utility line with it.

“Sat right next to the window in the chair right there. The wind came up terrible. In fact, it began to pour and the wind came in,” Newton said.

Around Somerset Center, between both Jackson and Hillsdale counties, traffic lights were out — along with power to gas stations and other nearby stores.

Consumers Energy reports more than 27,000 customers without power across the impacted area.

Jackson County has more than 6,000 customers affected, with more than 2,000 in Hillsdale County.

Nick Merz was one of them.

“We were in the living room looking out the window and the next thing you know, all the trees are turning sideways and we’re like, ‘Oh crap!’ We then heard a branch fell on our house and we went downstairs. We then heard a branch fall on our house and we went downstairs,” Merz said.

His neighborhood was one of several around Lake Somerset torn up by the storms. Two boats were crushed under the weight of branches.

Merz says getting gas for his generator allowed him to see how the first round of storms impacted his neighborhood.

“There were trees on lines every direction you drive, it was just crazy,” Merz said.

A spokesperson with Consumers Energy says repair crews are working overnight to help get homes back online. The goal is to have all of the outages repaired by Thursday evening.