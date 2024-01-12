UPDATE: Follow the progress of Michigan Department of Transportation snow plows and monitor highway conditions here. You can also monitor city of Lansing snow plow activity here.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is here for you with up-to-date information on the winter storm hitting the region. Check here for updates, as they happen, on all things related to the storm.

The city of Lansing has declared a Code Blue effective at 5 p.m.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority has begun to alter fixed routes during this storm. The routes will be moved to snow routes. As the agency expands the changes, it will update on social media channels. Follow them on Facebook or X.

Ingham County Emergency Management reports the county’s 911 center has seen a “rapid increase” in the number of calls coming in related to crashes throughout the county.