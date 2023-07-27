A tree split down the middle during storms in Hillsdale and Jackson counties July 26.

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — People are cleaning up power lines and fallen trees Thursday in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

But, after Wednesday’s storm, some homes have lasting damage.

“The whole trailer, it’s pretty much gone,” said Amanda Feltner.

Generators are up and running after yesterday’s storms.

At one point, more than 35,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

“My brother-in-law was in the house. He was in the living room and the wind started picking up real bad, and the door on the front porch wouldn’t stay latched, so he went out to hold it. And from what he told me, the tree came down right over where he was sitting,” said Feltner.

People in the Somerset Township neighborhood say most of the houses saw some damage.

“Definitely make sure you have insurance. My mom didn’t have insurance on this place. So no matter what happens, if we can salvage anything, and we don’t think we can as far as the actual trailer itself. My mom and my sister, and her husband and three kids, they’re technically homeless right now,” said Feltner.

Richard Ashe recalled the scene, and the confusion that ensued.

“My nurse came out to the house yesterday right after it happened. She goes, ‘Rick, there’s a tree on top of your house.’ I go, ‘really? That must have been that big bang I heard. Help me get out of this recliner,'” said Ashe.

Ashe was stuck in that electric recliner after his power went out.

“Watching TV, it was raining really hard. It was windy, really windy. Wind got really, really strong, rain got strong, TV went out. I heard the wind coming. It got stronger and stronger and stronger. Then the house started shaking. Then I heard a big bang, and that was when the tree fell. Fell two ways, it split in half. One went on top of the house and one went into the street,” said Ashe.

People here say the clean-up will take days, maybe weeks.