SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.
Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.
A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.
LATEST STORIES
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- $1M treasure found in the Rocky Mountains
- Officials confirm four additional COVID-19 deaths today in Michigan
- $500,000 in grants to help Michigan nonprofit arts and culture organizations
- Virtual town hall to help Michigan residents with changes to auto insurance