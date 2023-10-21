LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police and Eaton County personnel were on site after a car crash in Lansing Township Saturday afternoon.

Officials had closed W. St. Joseph St., near the intersection with Hungerford Street.

The emergency call came in at around 2:10 p.m., according to Sgt. Sean Taylor of Lansing Township Police Department. Because LTPD was otherwise engaged, MSP and Eaton County responded to the crash.

6 News was on the scene and will provide any further updates on the incident as they become available.