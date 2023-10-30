LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The stretch of South West Avenue, between West Michigan Avenue and West Washington Avenue, is closed to all traffic, all day Monday and through Tuesday afternoon.

The city announced the closure Monday in a social media post. The closure will take place so public works can install a water and sewer connection for new home construction, the city said.

Officials are instructing people to plan ahead for the road closure. They said drivers should use Fourth Street to get around the construction site.