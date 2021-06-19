Structure fire burns in Lansing overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple units responded to a fire on the West side of Lansing overnight.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bayview. When 6 News arrived on scene there were units from Lansing Fire and Lansing Police — more than one dozen officials in total.

Officials continue to investigate but information is limited at this time — it is unknown how the fire started and the extent of any damage or injuries. This is a developing story so stay with 6 News on air, online and on the app for updates.