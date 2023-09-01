LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) With four children under age 10, the last thing Coshina Hall needs is a powerless home.

But that’s what she’s dealt with for over a week.

She tries to turn the television on as she speaks to 6 News.

“No light,” she says. “Nothing comes in.”

And that’s how her home in Regency Townhomes has been since last weeks deadly storms crashed through the city. While her refrigerator is emptied, the smell of spoiled food lingers inside.

Last week, she found a door hanger on her door informing her the place where the power connects to the house – the mast – needed to be repaired before power would be restored to her home.

Superior Management oversees the property where Hall lives, but they knew nothing about the storm damage until Hall called them.

Management says the issue was repaired within 24 hours of their being notified. But Hall says it was several days. But while 6 News was talking with Hall Friday afternoon, there was a knock at the door.

“Hallelujah!” Hall exclaims as the lights flicker on, shining relief.

The outage has hit her in the wallet too. While she and her children had some respite staying with family, she also had to stay in a hotel for a time. On top of that, she works from home – but couldn’t work for the last week.

“The rent alone is like a thousand dollars. So, I am in debt,” she says. “And I haven’t been working for a week. I have to get money back from that and pay the bills, like my phone. If I don’t pay my phone, then I really don’t have anything “

The manager with Superior Management says they sent an employee to turn on the breaker after Hall called back in this morning. They’re satisfied with how they handled the issue.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light website says masts, or house knobs, are the responsibility of the customers.