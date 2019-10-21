Student claims noose found outside of MSU dorm room

East Lansing, Mich., —

A Michigan State University student is claiming that a toilet-paper noose has been hung outside of a MSU college dorm room.

On Friday the student wrote in a Facebook post that the noose was hung only outside of this specific dorm room on the floor of Bryan Hall.

The noose has been used by the KKK to hang their victims, which are primarily African-Americans.

The Michigan State Housing Assignments Office said in an email to residents that it does not believe the act was meant to be a symbol of hate or discrimination.

“Rather, students have reported it was a random Halloween prank that caused unintended harm to members of our Bryan Hall community,” the email said.

In October 2017, MSU Police determined an object a student identified as a noose was a packaged leather shoelace.

The original shoelace found inside the residence hall was not directed at any individual, our media partners at MLIVE.com reported. “The shoelace was originally seen on a hallway floor and later on a stairwell door handle, where officers believe someone put it after picking it up.”

The Housing Assignments Office said the university takes reported racial incidents very seriously.

The MSU Police and MSU Office of Institutional Equity are investigating the incident.

6 News reporter Dana Whyte is covering this story and will have updates throughout the day.