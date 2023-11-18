ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Palestinian advocacy group protested Friday on the University of Michigan’s campus, entering the Ruthven Building.

Members of the Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and a coalition of 45 other student organizations rallied on campus beginning at 3 p.m., calling for the university to divest from companies they say contributed to the crisis in Gaza.

“We have been stalled by the administration, and we made very clear that we will make our demands heard, right? So today (Friday), we have come over here to Ruthven Building where President [Santa] Ono’s office is,” said one protestor.

A U of M spokesperson said about 200 protestors “forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building.”

Protestors could be seen on multiple levels of the building. As they exited the building, they said there was purpose in their moves.

SAFE is the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at U of M.