PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS NEWS) — As the temperatures drop and home heating systems run to keep us warm, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases.

The colorless, odorless gas, formed by incomplete combustion of carbon, is deadly and can quickly make a person disoriented. One Delaware student shared the story of how technology saved her life.

“I ended up losing consciousness,” said Natalie Nasatka, who is starting the New Year grateful to be alive.

She’s describing a bout of carbon monoxide poisoning that happened in her Smyrna, Delaware apartment. “I was feeling extremely exhausted. My vision was getting blurry,” Nasatka said.

Before she passed out, Nasatka reached for her iWatch. She hit the SOS button, putting out an emergency call to 911.

“When I heard the firefighters yell out ‘Fire Department!’ and they yanked me out of bed, I just started crying and saying, ‘I want to live. I want to live,'” Nasatka said.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no color, odor or taste. It’s called “The Silent Killer,” claiming more than 400 lives a year and sending 50,000 Americans to the emergency room.

An electrical carbon monoxide alarm.(Getty Images)

“It is a lack of oxygen that affects the body. There are certain things that become irreversible,” said Dr. Lynn Farrugia, emergency department physician.

The early warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, confusion and vomiting.

“I’ve been riding waves of emotions,” said Nasatka, a student. She said she was lucky that help arrived quickly, and she was revived with ambulance in an ambulance.

“The carbon monoxide was confirmed, because the fire department monitor ready 80 parts per million in the apartment, which is extremely high,” she said.

Nasatka said she things the gas leak came from a faulty heater, which is one of the leading causes for carbon monoxide poisoning in the winter.

And there was no carbon monoxide detector in the apartment–something Nasatka admits she should have had for herself and her pet, who survived because firefighters opened a window.

“It was extremely scary,” Nasatka said.