Students and parents seek answers after several senior signs were taken from Holt High School

Holt, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after approximately 20 signs commemorating Holt High School seniors were removed from the grass along Holt Rd.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth wrote a lengthy post on Facebook Tuesday afternoon targeting the person(s) who took the sign, referring to them as “nincompoops.”

“In these trying times, this is really the last thing that we should have to be worrying about. These seniors lost a lot with losing their senior year,” the sheriff told 6 News.

Holt High School Senior Madison Hall was one of the students whose sign was taken.

“My friend and I went to go look at the signs yesterday and we were going past them and I noticed mine was gone and I kept going and there was a whole chunk gone and then one sign and then another whole chunk gone,” Hall said.

At first, she thought maybe the wind took them, but after searching the area around the school she said they were nowhere nearby.

Word spread that the signs were taken and some thought maybe it was a prank.

“I don’t think it’s funny. It’s not funny,” Madison’s mom, Lori Hall said.

Lori added that the signs were a way to acknowledge and recognize the seniors who have already had so much taken from them.

Some argued that it wasn’t a big deal and they were “just signs”, but for some of the seniors they represent much more.

“It represents my growth and through high school. What I have come to and how I grew and through all the trouble that I’ve been through through high school,” Holt Senior Tara Ott said.

The Sheriff said whoever took the signs has until midnight on April 30 to put them back. Madison doesn’t think they’ll be returned, but she and her mom are still hopeful.

“I just want to see the good in people so at 6 o’clock this morning on my way to work I drive down there and they’re not there and I’m like where? Why?” Lori said.

Anyone who has information about where the signs might be or who took them is asked to contact the Delhi Division of the Ingham County Sheriff.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said if the signs aren’t returned by Thursday evening, his office will launch a criminal investigation, adding, he hopes it doesn’t get to that point.

The remaining signs have since been removed so that no more are taken.