EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Michigan State University students and alumni are sharing their frustrations with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

While many expect to change their budget plans, experts weighed in on how the ruling could impact the economy and next year’s election.

Abbey Moran walked the graduation stage at MSU this spring. She said she carries a low loan balance and hoped the president’s program would have provided some relief.

“I was disappointed but at the same time I’m financially stable, so I’ll have to start paying it back,” she said.

One current student, Cole Pline, said he expects to rack up nearly $60,000 in loans when he’s done with school. The MSU senior said his friends are having to put off buying a house because of the mounting monthly payments.

“Part of it is like, I have a lot of friends who have graduated and are looking to buy a house or moving away, and a lot of it is like we can’t buy a house because the market is bad and we have a lot of student loan payments that we can’t put a down payment down or we can’t save. It’s just one of those things,” he said.

His friend, Brennan Dygert, said he’s been going to school on and off for a few semesters. His biggest worry is the stress of all the loan payments adding up.

“One of the loans I’ve taken is through the private route so I haven’t been paying that well. Trying to go to school and live on my own, it’s definitely one of the stressors that add to the bills at the end of the month,” said Dygert.

Aaron Kall with the University of Michigan said the court tends to hold its most controversial decisions until right before summer break, which could have given some warning as to how the court would lean. Kall said since this was part of President Biden’s election platform, this could be a double edge sword with voters in 2024.

“Either they could be very deflated and think that their voting doesn’t matter and that it will be counteracted by other groups unless democrats control all levers of power and policy items are doomed. or if president Biden is very in-depth politically, he’ll use this as an issue for re-election for 2024 and run again the Supreme Court,” said Kall.

As for what this could mean for the economy, an MSU professor said that depends on how people and the rest of the federal government react to the decision. Mainly, we could see this affect the economy depending if people choose to save long-term or spend now.