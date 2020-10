LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At state capitol this morning, the group “Students for Life of America” will be holding a protest to urge senators to confirm supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 9AM and is specifically targeted towards Senator Gary Peters.

Today’s protest is part of a 10 stop tour in support of Judge Barrett nationwide.



6 News will be at todays event. Check back for updates.