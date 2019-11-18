Students from Mason High School confront school board about racism

MASON, Mich (WLNS) Tearfully students, and frustrated parents went before the Mason school board on November 11th, to discuss what they call a tolerance for racism at Mason High School.

Kamryn McCreight, a bi-racial freshman at Mason High wiped away tears while sharing with the board how she has been the victim of relentless bullying since she moved to the city last year.

“Every since I came to Mason like I’ve been called racial slurs at least once a week and I feel like the school doesn’t do anything about it,” says McCreight.

Nevaeh Witherspoon is also a student of color at Mason. She says kids there regularly wear confederate flag clothing, but when her Hispanic friend wore a blue bandana she was called down to the principle’s office and asked if she was in a gang.

“My issue is the fact that she gets questioned but the student who wears the confederate flag doesn’t,” says Witherspoon.

Members of the board expressed their concern about the behavior and said they will work towards steps to curb the behavior.

Matt Stuard the Executive Director of Curriculum at Mason Public Schools sent this statement to 6 news…

“Mason Public Schools takes all concerns seriously; we want our students to feel safe and be safe at school. When a concern is brought to our attention, we collect information from all parties involved to determine what has transpired. Once the facts have been collected, we take appropriate measures to hold our students accountable and to educate them. When dealing with student concerns, there are privacy laws that prohibit schools from sharing information so that we protect confidential student information. As always, we ask that parents and students communicate concerns in a timely manner by contacting the administration directly.“