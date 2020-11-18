Students home for the holidays

As your family gets ready for Thanksgiving this year, experts said more than half of the COVID-19 transmissions in the U.S. are from young, asymptomatic people.

So, health officials are worried with many families getting ready to welcome college students home from campus.

“What we don’t want to have happen is for Thanksgiving to be an event where a whole bunch of silent spreaders, ticking time bombs get unleashed on the nation’s airports and train stations and thanksgiving dining tables, ” David Paltiel, PhD, Professor at the Yale School of Public Health.